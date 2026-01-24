'Trade agreements creating opportunities for youth': PM at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 61,000 appointment letters to newly appointed personnel in various government departments and organizations. The distribution was done electronically at the 18th Rozgar Mela, which was held at 45 locations across India via video conferencing. The new appointees will be joining ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education.

Employment focus Rozgar Mela: A key initiative for employment generation The Rozgar Mela is a flagship program of the Modi government to generate employment opportunities across India. Since its inception, it has distributed more than 11 lakh recruitment letters across the country. PM Modi said during his address at the event that "India is signing trade and mobility agreements with several countries... These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for India's young people."

Economic growth India's creator economy and foreign investment The prime minister also spoke about the growth of India's creator economy, which is opening new avenues for youth employment. He said, "The increasing global trust in India today is also generating various new possibilities for the youth." PM Modi highlighted that foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has more than doubled since 2014, leading to countless job opportunities.

Advertisement