Nepal PM Balendra Shah's agenda for India visit
What's the story
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to visit India on November 22-23. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral trade ties, energy security, and people-to-people connections between the two countries. A major highlight of the trip will be the proposed direct railway service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal.
Diplomatic talks
PM Shah to meet President Murmu, discuss bilateral issues
During his visit, PM Shah will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23.
The discussions are expected to cover a range of issues, including regional and international matters of mutual interest.
A government source told Firstpost that India is open to discussing various topics during this visit, including financial packages or energy needs.
Financial aid
Nepal seeks $2 billion assistance package from India
Nepal is reportedly seeking a $2 billion assistance package from India, which includes concessional loans, grants, and funds for reconstruction after the August 2026 floods.
Several India-assisted projects are likely to be inaugurated or advanced during this visit. These include the proposed Ayodhya-Janakpur railway link and the Lower Arun hydropower project with India's SJVN.
Project discussions
Energy cooperation and infrastructure projects will be focus areas
Energy cooperation will be a major focus of the visit, especially Nepal's hydropower potential and electricity export.
Other power projects such as 750MW West Seti and the 480MW Phukot Karnali hydropower projects may also be discussed.
Infrastructure projects like Bhairahawa Integrated Check Post are expected to improve trade between the two countries.
Recruitment dispute
Recruitment of Gorkhas under India's Agnipath scheme
However, contentious issues such as the recruitment of Gorkhas under India's Agnipath scheme are unlikely to be resolved during this visit.
The recruitment has been stalled since 2022 due to Nepal's objections over its implementation without consultation and violation of the Tripartite Agreement, which assures equal treatment for citizens of Nepal in the UK and Indian armies.
This impasse has led several Nepali youths to travel to Eastern Europe, fighting in the Russian army.