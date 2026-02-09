The unions are expecting 30 crore workers to participate

Nationwide general strike on February 12, unions expect 30cr participants

By Snehil Singh 07:33 pm Feb 09, 202607:33 pm

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions has announced a nationwide general strike on February 12, PTI reported. According to the report, the unions are expecting the participation of at least 30 crore workers across India. This comes after a similar strike on July 9, 2025, which saw around 25 crore workers participating. The upcoming protest is expected to be more widespread, affecting over 600 districts compared to about 550 last year.