Nationwide general strike on February 12, unions expect 30cr participants
A joint platform of 10 central trade unions has announced a nationwide general strike on February 12, PTI reported. According to the report, the unions are expecting the participation of at least 30 crore workers across India. This comes after a similar strike on July 9, 2025, which saw around 25 crore workers participating. The upcoming protest is expected to be more widespread, affecting over 600 districts compared to about 550 last year.
Widespread support for the strike
All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said that the strike's impact will be felt in states like Odisha and Assam. Farmers and other federations are supporting the strike, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha backing mobilizations for trade union demands. Agricultural workers' unions are also joining the protest, focusing on restoring MGNREGA. The campaign has garnered support from students, youth groups, and common citizens across rural and urban India.
Unions' demands and preparations for the strike
The unions' demands include scrapping four labor codes, withdrawing the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and repealing the 'Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.' They also demand restoring MGNREGA and scrapping the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Notices have been served in most sectors/industries, with full-fledged preparations underway for the strike.