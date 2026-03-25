Traffic alert: Major road construction work on Delhi-Agra highway

What are the diversions?

MB Road and Pul Prahladpur Road toward Faridabad are affected too. Diversions are set up at the Shooting Range's red light and main gate.

To avoid getting stuck, use alternative routes like Pul Prahladpur Road toward Suraj Kund, and keep an eye on Delhi Traffic Police's social media for live updates.

Following signs and instructions from traffic personnel can help make your commute smoother during this period.