Traffic alert: Major road construction work on Delhi-Agra highway
India
If you're driving around South Delhi, be ready for traffic delays: Major roads between H-Block, Shiv Mandir, and Karni Singh Shooting Range are affected by construction until April 3.
One route will be totally shut from March 25 to April 3, so plan ahead.
What are the diversions?
MB Road and Pul Prahladpur Road toward Faridabad are affected too. Diversions are set up at the Shooting Range's red light and main gate.
To avoid getting stuck, use alternative routes like Pul Prahladpur Road toward Suraj Kund, and keep an eye on Delhi Traffic Police's social media for live updates.
Following signs and instructions from traffic personnel can help make your commute smoother during this period.