Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Muharram processions on June 26
India
Hey Bengaluru, just a heads-up, traffic diversions are coming your way on June 26, 2026, from 11:00am to 5:30pm for the Muharram processions.
Key spots like Brigade Road and Richmond Road will see changes, so if you're out and about, it's smart to plan ahead to dodge any delays.
Detours at Old P.S. Junction
If you usually take Brigade or Richmond Roads toward Hosur Road, expect a detour at Old P.S. Junction: alternate routes include Wood Street and Tate Lane.
Heavy vehicles will need to use Adugodi Junction, Wilson Garden Main Road, and other nearby streets.
The police are asking everyone to follow the new routes and cooperate for smoother traffic during procession hours.