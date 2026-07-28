Traffic police inspector Manimaran arrested after alleged molestation of woman
India
A traffic police inspector named Manimaran was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman who was out walking with her husband.
Manimaran facing sexual harassment charges
After the assault, Manimaran revealed he was a traffic police inspector and got into an argument with locals before trying to escape.
The victim's husband and nearby residents managed to stop the bike after hearing her call for help.
The woman quickly filed a complaint at Velachery police station, and officers tracked down Manimaran using the motorcycle's registration number.
He is now in judicial custody, facing charges of sexual harassment.