Traffic police urge metro amid 19-plus South Delhi marriage functions
Heads up if you're heading out in South Delhi today: there are more than 19 marriage functions happening, so roads like SSN Marg, Bandh Road, Mandi Road, and MG Road are expected to be packed.
With over 7,000 guests and more than 3,500 additional vehicles on the move, Delhi Traffic Police is urging everyone to use the metro and give themselves some extra travel time.
Stay alert, follow traffic directions
Traffic police will be out managing the chaos, but you might want to avoid spots like 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, and Aurobindo Marg if you can.
Stick to official parking areas and keep an eye on live traffic updates.
There was a separate traffic advisory issued on Sunday for Monday in view of VIP movement at Rajghat and a religious procession in Central and North Delhi, so today's another day to stay alert and follow directions from traffic personnel.