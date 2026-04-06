Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway after heavy landslide in Ramban 

Safety measures

Authorities halt traffic movement as precautionary measure

Deputy Traffic Inspector (DTI) Vinay Gupta confirmed that restoration work is currently underway with heavy machinery deployed by the National Highway Authority. DTI Gupta advised commuters to check social media for updates on road conditions and avoid traveling at night if possible. He said, "The National Highway Authority is trying to restore the highway as soon as possible, and heavy machinery is being deployed. It will take some time to restore the commute."