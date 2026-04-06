Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway after heavy landslide in Ramban
What's the story
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Monday due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rainfall in Ramban. Movement of vehicles has been stopped in both directions on the highway after landslides and shooting stones blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, according to a traffic police spokesperson. The landslide occurred near Karol Bridge around 12:30am on Sunday night.
Safety measures
Authorities halt traffic movement as precautionary measure
Deputy Traffic Inspector (DTI) Vinay Gupta confirmed that restoration work is currently underway with heavy machinery deployed by the National Highway Authority. DTI Gupta advised commuters to check social media for updates on road conditions and avoid traveling at night if possible. He said, "The National Highway Authority is trying to restore the highway as soon as possible, and heavy machinery is being deployed. It will take some time to restore the commute."
Recent history
Similar landslide incident on March 31
This is not the first time that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked due to landslides. On March 31, a similar incident had occurred in the Mehar area of Ramban district due to heavy rainfall. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had then advised commuters to avoid traveling on NH-44 until weather conditions improved and the road was cleared.