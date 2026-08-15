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Home / News / India News / Arunachal landslide, flash floods kill 4; 5 Army personnel missing 
Arunachal landslide, flash floods kill 4; 5 Army personnel missing 
The incident took place on Friday evening

Arunachal landslide, flash floods kill 4; 5 Army personnel missing 

By Snehil Singh
Aug 15, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

In Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley and Upper Subansiri districts, the flash flood in Dibang Valley was triggered by heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that on Friday evening, a major landslide at a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district killed four people and left five Army personnel missing. The incident took place at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site.

Recovery operations

Search and recovery operation on

The deceased have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali.

While Babul's body has been recovered, said the district disaster management officer of Upper Subansiri, recovery operations are still on for the other three.

Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed for the search and recovery operation with support from Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Daporijo and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Flood aftermath

7 soldiers washed away in flash flood

Meanwhile, in the Dibang Valley district, a flash flood at the Pasu Pani Army Camp washed away two shelters of the 5th Grenadier.

The flood swept away seven Army personnel, out of which two have been rescued, and five remain missing.

The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and soldiers Kundan, Vinod, Aditya, and Samunda.

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Rescue efforts

Search operation under way

Two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier have been deployed to locate the missing soldiers.

The search operation is being assisted by personnel of the 58th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 62 RCC of General Reserve Engineer Force, local volunteers, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and an SDRF team from Pasighat.

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