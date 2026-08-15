Arunachal landslide, flash floods kill 4; 5 Army personnel missing 

The deceased have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali.

While Babul's body has been recovered, said the district disaster management officer of Upper Subansiri, recovery operations are still on for the other three.

Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed for the search and recovery operation with support from Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Daporijo and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).