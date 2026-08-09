Punjab: 3 Kanwariyas killed in road accident
What's the story
A tragic road accident near a petrol pump in Sirhind, Punjab, claimed the lives of three Kanwariyas and left another injured. The incident took place around 1am when a vehicle traveling from Giddarbaha to Faridkot was rear-ended by another vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, Mahinder Pal and Deepak Kumar.
Investigation underway
ASI Tilak Raj confirms details of accident
Assistant Sub-Inspector Tilak Raj confirmed the details of the accident.
He said, "Passengers, identified as Jagdish, Mahinder Pal and Deepak Kumar, died in the accident, while another person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment."
The injured person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Further details of the incident are still being verified by authorities.
Second incident
In separate incident, 3 people died in a road accident
In a separate incident, another road accident on the Jalandhar-Maksudan Bypass Highway killed three people. A car had rammed into a parked truck at high speed.
Station House Officer (SHO) Division 1, SI Rakesh Kumar, said police were informed about the accident around 6:30am.
The victims' bodies were sent to Civil Hospital for identification.
Collision aftermath
Car was severely damaged in the collision
The collision involved a Swift car and a loaded Canter truck parked on the road.
The impact was so severe that all three occupants of the car died on the spot.
SI Kumar said, "The car was severely damaged in the collision, and all three occupants died on the spot."
Traffic flow has since been restored, and further investigations are underway to trace those involved in this incident.