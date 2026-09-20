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Home / News / India News / Mumbai: Speeding BMW plunges off bridge, 3 killed
Mumbai: Speeding BMW plunges off bridge, 3 killed
The car lost control and crashed into a wall before plunging off a bridge near Haji Ali

Mumbai: Speeding BMW plunges off bridge, 3 killed

By Snehil Singh
Sep 20, 2026
12:37 pm
What's the story

A tragic accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road early on Sunday, killing three people. The incident took place when a speeding BMW lost control and crashed into a wall before plunging off a bridge near Haji Ali. The Coastal Road Control Room was alerted about the accident at 5:20am, revealing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Casualties

All 4 youths were in the BMW

The black BMW was headed from Marine Drive to Haji Ali when the driver lost control near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.

The car hit a boundary wall and fell into an area where car parking work was underway.

All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors pronounced three of them dead on arrival.

The victims have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19).

Ongoing inquiry

Police investigating how accident happened

A fourth occupant, identified as 23-year-old Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal, is in critical condition at the trauma ward.

The car tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge and was severely damaged in the crash, with its roof caved in and windshield shattered.

The front of the vehicle was crushed, and internal parts were exposed.

Police are now investigating how this accident happened on Mumbai's Coastal Road, a major thoroughfare connecting Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

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Twitter Post

CCTV footage of BMW plunging from bridge

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Speeding concerns

Case registered against supercars racing on Coastal Road

The accident comes weeks after Mumbai Police had registered a case against several supercars, including Lamborghinis and BMWs, for racing in the Coastal Road tunnel.

The cases were filed under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety.

This incident adds to concerns about overspeeding on this stretch of road.

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