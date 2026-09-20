Mumbai: Speeding BMW plunges off bridge, 3 killed
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road early on Sunday, killing three people. The incident took place when a speeding BMW lost control and crashed into a wall before plunging off a bridge near Haji Ali. The Coastal Road Control Room was alerted about the accident at 5:20am, revealing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Casualties
All 4 youths were in the BMW
The black BMW was headed from Marine Drive to Haji Ali when the driver lost control near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.
The car hit a boundary wall and fell into an area where car parking work was underway.
All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors pronounced three of them dead on arrival.
The victims have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19).
Ongoing inquiry
Police investigating how accident happened
A fourth occupant, identified as 23-year-old Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal, is in critical condition at the trauma ward.
The car tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge and was severely damaged in the crash, with its roof caved in and windshield shattered.
The front of the vehicle was crushed, and internal parts were exposed.
Police are now investigating how this accident happened on Mumbai's Coastal Road, a major thoroughfare connecting Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage of BMW plunging from bridge
#Breaking 3 Dead As Speeding BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, Falls Off BridgeThe car, a black BMW, was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali on the Coastal Road when the driver allegedly lost control.#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #CoastalRoad #BMW @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/j2ZaPnWX4p— Monu Lodhi 🇮🇳 (@monu_lodh) September 20, 2026
Speeding concerns
Case registered against supercars racing on Coastal Road
The accident comes weeks after Mumbai Police had registered a case against several supercars, including Lamborghinis and BMWs, for racing in the Coastal Road tunnel.
The cases were filed under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety.
This incident adds to concerns about overspeeding on this stretch of road.