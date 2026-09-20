Mumbai: Speeding BMW plunges off bridge, 3 killed

The black BMW was headed from Marine Drive to Haji Ali when the driver lost control near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.

The car hit a boundary wall and fell into an area where car parking work was underway.

All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors pronounced three of them dead on arrival.

The victims have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19).