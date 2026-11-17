Uttarakhand: 8 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday when a bus fell into a ravine near Gular Bazar. The bus plunged nearly 100 meters below a bridge, leaving at least eight people dead, according to India Today. The bus was reportedly carrying around 30-35 passengers at the time of the accident, NDTV quoted the police as saying. The vehicle, managed by Vishwanath Seva, was en route from Haridwar to Karnaprayag when the incident occurred.
Emergency response
20 injured passengers rescued so far
Upon receiving information about the accident, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.
The injured passengers were rescued and transported to medical facilities in Rishikesh and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for care. Authorities have released a list identifying a total of 26 injured passengers.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Byasi and Dhalwala posts were also deployed for search and rescue operations.
Officials arrive
Officials oversee rescue and relief
Senior district officials, such as Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey, have departed for the scene of the accident to manage the rescue and relief operations.
The list published by the authorities indicates that the injured passengers come from various states, such as Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Rudraprayag accident
4 killed in Rudraprayag accident
In a separate incident on Monday evening, four individuals lost their lives, and six more sustained injuries when a Bolero vehicle fell into a gorge nearly 500 meters deep in Rudraprayag.
The vehicle was transporting 10 people who were on their way back to their village after participating in a wedding ceremony.
The accident took place on the Banswara-Kandara road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.