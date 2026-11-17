Upon receiving information about the accident, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.

The injured passengers were rescued and transported to medical facilities in Rishikesh and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for care. Authorities have released a list identifying a total of 26 injured passengers.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Byasi and Dhalwala posts were also deployed for search and rescue operations.