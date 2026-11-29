Jharkhand: 13 die, 1 critically injured in road accident
What's the story
In a tragic incident early Sunday, a speeding SUV collided with another vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. According to Hindustan Times, the accident occurred around 2:00am at Painki under Kuju Outpost police station limits. The Scorpio car was coming from Nalanda district in Bihar when it rammed into a vehicle ahead of it.
Accident details
Victims were on pilgrimage to Maa Chhinnamastika Temple
All 14 occupants of the vehicle were from Nalanda district, Bihar. They were headed for a pilgrimage at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident took place, Civil Surgeon of Ramgarh Sadar Hospital Anil Kumar said.
Among them, 13 people were killed while one male occupant survived with critical injuries and is currently being treated at Sadar Hospital's ICU.
Aftermath
Bodies sent for post-mortem examination
The bodies of the deceased will be sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ramgarh Alok Ranjan was quoted as saying.
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation by local authorities.
"Details of the accident are yet to be known, and the exact reasons behind it is being investigated," Ranjan added.
Official response
PM Modi announces ex-gratia relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.
In a statement, he said, "Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest."
The PM also announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.