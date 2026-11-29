All 14 occupants of the vehicle were from Nalanda district, Bihar. They were headed for a pilgrimage at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident took place, Civil Surgeon of Ramgarh Sadar Hospital Anil Kumar said.

Among them, 13 people were killed while one male occupant survived with critical injuries and is currently being treated at Sadar Hospital's ICU.