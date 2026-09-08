Delhi: Retired Manipuri musician killed over noise dispute
What's the story
A 54-year-old retired Manipuri musician, C Vikram Singh, died on Monday after delivery boys and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him outside his home in Delhi's Kilokari village. The incident occurred over a dispute regarding noise disturbance, Hindustan Times reported. Singh's son, Yaiphaba, alerted the police about the assault. Upon investigation, it was found that Singh had confronted the delivery boys and the dhaba staff about their noisy activities.
Assault aftermath
Singh was allegedly beaten up after confronting delivery boys
Singh was allegedly beaten up by fists and blows after he confronted the delivery boys and dhaba staff.
He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital by his son for treatment. Unfortunately, Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The police have registered a murder case under sections related to murder in connection with the incident.
Accused apprehended
Seven people arrested, including minors
The police have arrested seven people, including a minor, in connection with the case.
The accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). A juvenile has also been apprehended.
An FIR has been registered under sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Justice demand
Family demands justice, Manipur CM expresses grief
Singh's family has demanded justice and raised concerns about alleged racism faced by Northeast people.
A relative of Singh said, "We want justice. We are citizens of India."
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also expressed grief over the musician's death and praised his contribution to music.
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh called him a pioneer of Western music in Manipur and urged Delhi Police to ensure swift justice.