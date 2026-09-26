Nagaland: 19 dead after consuming spurious liquor; SIT formed
What's the story
In Nagaland, at least 19 people have died over the last two days after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The deaths were reported from Mokokchung and Tuensang districts, PTI reported. In response to this incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter and trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor. The state has been under prohibition since 1990.
Investigation underway
SIT formed to probe the matter
The SIT, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, will probe the deaths and trace the source of the suspected adulterated liquor.
Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said forensic samples have been sent to Guwahati for examination.
"We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," Kezo added.
Raids conducted
Police issue warning to public
Following the deaths, police have conducted multiple raids across the districts. They have arrested 19 people in connection with this case and seized nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor.
The police have also issued a warning to the public against consuming unidentified or unlabelled liquor.
They advised anyone experiencing symptoms like dizziness or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol to seek medical attention immediately.