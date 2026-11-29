Delhi: 4 dead, 2 injured in fire at Shahdara house
What's the story
A devastating fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area on Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring two others, NDTV reported. The incident took place around 4:13am in the parking area of a building on Gali No. 11, near Unity Mall in Shahdara district. The fire started on the ground floor where an e-rickshaw charging station was located.
Emergency response
6 people on upper floor rescued
The Delhi Fire Services received the distress call at 4:13am and immediately dispatched three fire engines, a water engine, a water bowser, and a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV).
Six people on the upper floor of the building were rescued from the blaze. They were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment.
Investigation underway
e-rickshaw charging point suspected to be cause of fire
Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that two of the hospitalized victims are stable.
He also said that an e-rickshaw charging point is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
"Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point," Meena was quoted as saying.
Further details about how this incident occurred are still awaited.