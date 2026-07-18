Chhattisgarh: 5 members of family found dead
What's the story
In a tragic incident, five members of a family were found dead inside their rented house in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The deceased include Sajid Ali (50), his wife Rabia Bano (45), son Irshad Ali (20), and two minor daughters, India Today reported. The bodies were discovered late Friday night after neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the locked house and repeated calls to the family went unanswered.
Investigation underway
Preliminary investigations
The landlord and neighbors alerted the police when they couldn't reach the family.
Upon breaking open the door, officers found Sajid hanging from the ceiling while his wife, son, and daughters lay on the floor.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Sajid might have poisoned his family before taking his own life. However, police clarified that only post-mortem examinations and forensic analysis can confirm this theory.
Case details
Investigation underway
The family had been living in the rented house for eight months and was last seen on Thursday evening.
The house remained locked all day Friday, which led another tenant to inform the landlord.
Senior police officials and a forensic team examined the scene late Friday before sealing it for further investigation.
Police suspect a poisonous substance may have been added to the family's food but emphasized that these findings are preliminary and investigations are still ongoing.