21 killed after fire at restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

At least 21 people have been killed after a fire broke out at the Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi , on Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located in the basement of a hotel building. The incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) around 9:45am. In response, the DFS dispatched a total of 10 firefighting vehicles to tackle the blaze.

Rescue efforts 47 rescued so far Speaking to the media, Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, said "some people from the floors above jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals." He confirmed that the restaurant was operating on the ground floor of the building. BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said 47 people have been rescued. "There were Bangladeshis and people from SAARC countries who came here for medical treatment," he told ANI.

Twitter Post Visuals from Malviya Nagar #WATCH | Delhi: At least three people have been rescued from the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today pic.twitter.com/I8vW9GOo8A — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

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Ongoing investigation Hotel is located in Hauz Rani The hotel is located in the narrow passageways of Hauz Rani. According to locals, the hotel had roughly 25 rooms and was accommodating around 40 visitors, the majority of whom were foreign nationals visiting the country for medical treatment. The majority of the hotel's guests were asleep when the fire started. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

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