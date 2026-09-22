Fire at Telangana RIMS's newborn care unit kill 2 infants
What's the story
Two newborns were killed after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Adilabad, Telangana, on Tuesday. The incident took place post-midnight, with preliminary reports saying it may have been due to a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit. Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said, "As per the preliminary information, the AC exploded before flames and thick smoke spread through the ward."
Casualties reported
Infants suffered health complications due to smoke exposure
Shah said the fire affected 24 out of the 27 newborns being treated in the ward. One infant died on the spot, while another succumbed during treatment.
The remaining 22 are under medical care.
Officials said hospital staff immediately switched off the power supply and evacuated babies to an adjoining ward.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze; however, several infants reportedly suffered health complications due to smoke exposure.
Ongoing probe
CM Revanth Reddy expresses grief, orders probe
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths and extended his condolences to the families.
He directed officials to ensure that all affected children receive top-notch medical treatment and their health is closely monitored.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain if there was any lapse or negligence that contributed to this tragic event.