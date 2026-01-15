6 charred to death in house fire in Himachal
What's the story
A devastating fire in a house in Talangna village, Nauradhar area of Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, has claimed the lives of six people. The incident occurred late on Wednesday and was reportedly triggered by a fire in the traditional cooking place or chula, of the home. Talangna is a remote village not connected by road. By the time villagers noticed the fire and rushed to help, it had already caused significant damage.
Victim details
Victims identified, including festival celebrants
The six victims have been identified. Two are from Rajgarh in Sirmaur, while the other four are from the Nerva area of Shimla district. Among the deceased were the daughter and son-in-law of the owner of the house, who had come to celebrate Boda Tyohar, an annual festival celebrated by the Hattee tribes of Sirmaur district, per PTI.
Previous incident
Recent tragedy in Sangrah subdivision
This incident marks the second major tragedy in the Sangrah subdivision within a week. On January 10, a bus accident killed 14 people and injured 52 others. The local Congress state chief, Vinay Kumar, has expressed condolences over this latest incident and urged authorities to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fire. Further details are awaited.