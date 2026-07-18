Ahmedabad: 8 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory
What's the story
At least eight people were killed and over 10 others injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad on Saturday. According to India Today, the blast took place at a unit operating on open land near the Ramol-Gatrad Road canal. Initially, two deaths were reported, but the toll later rose to eight as rescue operations continued.
Medical response
Operator identified as Mehul Dodiya
The injured workers were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police have identified Mehul Dodiya as the operator of the illegal factory.
Investigators revealed that although the unit's license had been canceled, manufacturing activities were allegedly continuing unabated.
Investigation underway
FSL, other investigating agencies called to site
Authorities have confirmed that the fire is now under control and has been contained.
Local police said a case would be registered under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.
Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other investigating agencies have been called to the site to investigate the cause of the explosion and possible safety violations.