Two foreign nationals die of electrocution in Bengaluru hotel

According to NDTV, the incident occurred at the hotel's third-floor swimming pool. Theiss and Horvat were swimming when they reportedly were electrocuted.

A 41-year-old US national, Mathew Desantis, and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), were injured while trying to rescue them.

Both Desantis and Tiwari have been admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment but are reportedly out of danger.