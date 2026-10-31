Two foreign nationals die of electrocution in Bengaluru hotel
What's the story
In a tragic incident, two foreign nationals died allegedly due to electrocution at the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Friday. The victims were identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, a crew member with Lufthansa Airlines, from Germany, and 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, a project manager with tech giant IBM, from Slovakia. Both were guests at the Conrad Hotel, part of the Hilton group and a luxury 24-storey property with standard room rates starting at ₹25,000 per night.
Rescue attempt
2 others hospitalized
According to NDTV, the incident occurred at the hotel's third-floor swimming pool. Theiss and Horvat were swimming when they reportedly were electrocuted.
A 41-year-old US national, Mathew Desantis, and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), were injured while trying to rescue them.
Both Desantis and Tiwari have been admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment but are reportedly out of danger.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigating case; no comment from hotel management
A case has been registered, and police are investigating the incident. However, there has been no comment from the hotel management so far.
The hotel's website announced that its swimming pool would be "closed for maintenance" from October 31 to November 30.
Further details about the circumstances that led to the electrocution were not immediately available.