7-year-old Andhra girl dies after consuming anti-malaria tablets; 52 hospitalized

The health officials had administered chloroquine tablets after five malaria cases were reported in the village.

Of those who took the tablets, 28 villagers were shifted to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital, while another 24 were admitted to Lakshmipuram Primary Health Centre.

Polavaram District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said the health condition of those undergoing treatment is stable and out of danger. He added that officials are closely monitoring their treatment progress.