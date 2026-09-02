7-year-old Andhra girl dies after consuming anti-malaria tablets; 52 hospitalized
What's the story
A seven-year-old girl died after taking chloroquine tablets in Gollaguppa village, Andhra Pradesh. However, the exact cause of the death is under investigation. Fifty-two others are also being treated after falling ill. The incident took place on Tuesday when health officials administered the anti-malaria tablets to 71 people as a precautionary measure against reported malaria cases. The girl, identified as Madivi Jamuna, a Class 2 student, fell ill after consuming the tablet and later died during treatment.
Medical response
28 villagers shifted to Bhadrachalam government hospital
The health officials had administered chloroquine tablets after five malaria cases were reported in the village.
Of those who took the tablets, 28 villagers were shifted to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital, while another 24 were admitted to Lakshmipuram Primary Health Centre.
Polavaram District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said the health condition of those undergoing treatment is stable and out of danger. He added that officials are closely monitoring their treatment progress.
Investigation ordered
AP CM orders probe into circumstances surrounding girl's death
A nine-member specialist team from Kakinada Government General Hospital has reached Gollaguppa village to assist in the situation, with three more teams expected from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, and Kakinada.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jamuna's death.
He directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to those affected and spoke with senior health department officials for details on their condition and treatment.