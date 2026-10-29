Two MP sisters, their 4 kids found dead in wells
What's the story
Two sisters, one of whom was eight months pregnant and their four children were found dead in separate wells in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday. The first incident took place at Gungargaon village around 1:00pm when Anjali Rawat (35) allegedly jumped into a well with her six-year-old son, Prashant. Hours later, her elder sister Sita Rawat (40) and her three children were found dead in a well at Khonkar village.
Incident details
Anjali jumped into well with son
Anjali's three daughters were present when she allegedly jumped into the well with her son, per TOI.
Her eldest daughter Monika managed to save herself and her two younger sisters before returning home to inform family members.
Relatives rushed to the spot and pulled Anjali and Prashant out of the well, but both had died. Anjali's unborn child also died in the incident.
Second incident
Sita took her children to a field
In the other case, Sita, a resident of Sesai village, had gone to a field in Khonkar village with her three children.
When they didn't return home by around 6:00pm relatives started searching for them.
They discovered slippers near a well and saw a child's body inside the well, prompting them to call the police.
Kolaras police recovered Sita and her three children's bodies by around 11:00pm.
Investigation underway
Police investigating case
Family members said the sisters were close and often spoke to each other on the phone.
They believe Sita could have been affected by Anjali's death, but police haven't established any link between the two incidents.
Postmortem examinations for all six deceased are scheduled for Thursday. Police are investigating the two cases separately.