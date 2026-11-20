Manipur: 11 dead, over 180 hospitalized after consuming toxic liquor
What's the story
11 people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Chakpikarong, Manipur. The incident has also left 181 others sick, who are now being treated at two hospitals in Imphal. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the hospitals on Friday evening to take stock of the situation and confirm the number of patients receiving treatment.
Hospitalization details
Investigation ordered into incident
Singh said that 140 patients are admitted to Shija Hospital in Lamphelpat while 41 others are undergoing treatment at Babina Hospital in Sajiwa.
The chief minister has ordered an investigation into the incident and asked hospital authorities to provide all possible medical assistance and support to the patients.
On-ground response
Government to punish guilty: Singh
A medical team, headed by a General Medicine specialist, has been sent to Chandel district with necessary medicines to bolster on-ground treatment and response.
Chief Minister Singh wished all patients a speedy recovery and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
He assured that the government would investigate the matter and punish those responsible for this tragedy.