Navy sailor, family found dead in Mumbai
What's the story
An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and their two young children were found dead in their Mumbai home. The incident took place in the high-security cantonment area of Navy Nagar. The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra, his wife Oma (28), son Yash (3), and a two-month-old infant.
Investigation underway
Sailor may have died by suicide
Preliminary findings indicate that Puranmal may have died by suicide, possibly by hanging. His wife and children are suspected to have died from poisoning.
The bodies were found on their bed and were later sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya confirmed these initial findings, saying "prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging."
Official statement
Investigation underway
The Indian Navy has also confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway.
"In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026," they said in a statement.
The police are now awaiting post-mortem reports to ascertain the exact causes of death.