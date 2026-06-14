3-year-old boy dies after being injected with formalin at AIIMS-Bhopal
What's the story
A three-year-old boy undergoing treatment for leukemia at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal died after being injected with formalin instead of his prescribed medication. The incident took place on December 17, 2025, and was discovered during an internal investigation by the hospital. The probe found that a blocked intravenous line led to this critical error.
Incident details
Nursing officer injected child without confirming contents
During the treatment, nursing officer Madhubala Sharma allegedly injected a syringe marked with "F" without confirming its contents, India Today reported. The child's father had reportedly warned the staff about this, but was ignored and reprimanded. Shortly after the injection, Sarthak's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he fell unconscious. Despite efforts to revive him in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), he was declared dead at 8:45am.
Investigation findings
Investigation blames nursing staff for gross negligence
The internal inquiry at AIIMS Bhopal found that the syringe used contained formalin, a toxic chemical not meant for human injection. Another nursing staff member, Anuka Gujarati, had filled the syringe with formalin for lab use but failed to store it securely as per hospital protocol. The investigation concluded that the entry of formalin into Sarthak's bloodstream directly caused his death and held the nursing staff responsible for gross negligence.
Legal action
Both accused nursing staff currently absconding
Following the internal inquiry's findings, police in Bhopal registered FIRs against Sharma and Gujarati on June 11. Sharma was booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, while Gujarati was charged under Section 286 for unsafe handling and storage of a hazardous chemical. Both accused are currently absconding as investigations continue.
Safety concerns
Incident raises questions about medication verification procedures
The tragic incident has raised serious questions about medication verification procedures and the handling of hazardous chemicals at AIIMS Bhopal. The internal inquiry's findings indicate that improper storage practices and failure to verify syringe contents may have led to this fatal outcome for Sarthak, who was already battling a life-threatening illness.