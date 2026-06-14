3-year-old boy dies after being injected with formalin at AIIMS-Bhopal

Investigation findings

Investigation blames nursing staff for gross negligence

The internal inquiry at AIIMS Bhopal found that the syringe used contained formalin, a toxic chemical not meant for human injection. Another nursing staff member, Anuka Gujarati, had filled the syringe with formalin for lab use but failed to store it securely as per hospital protocol. The investigation concluded that the entry of formalin into Sarthak's bloodstream directly caused his death and held the nursing staff responsible for gross negligence.