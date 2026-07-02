Finding out 'wife' was male while shaving, man kills partner
What's the story
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Rajkot, Gujarat. The accused, Piyush Kumar Kharwar from Uttar Pradesh, had been in a nearly three-year relationship with Chandan Kumar, whom he met on social media. Chandan had posed as a woman under the names "Nisha Kumar" on Facebook and "Poonam" on Instagram. Police said Piyush got into a relationship with Chandan, believing him to be a woman, and the two subsequently moved in together.
Discovery
Chandan kept pursuing Kumar
However, Chandan always refused physical intimacy, citing religious beliefs. The situation changed when Piyush saw Chandan shaving and realized the person he believed was a woman was, in fact, a man. This revelation led to frequent arguments between them, police said. According to investigators, Chandan pursued Piyush even when he relocated for works from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and eventually Rajkot district.
Crime details
Piyush allegedly attacked Chandan
On June 21, Piyush and Chandan had another argument at a factory in Padwala village. Investigators allege that Piyush then took Chandan to a deserted spot near a railway track and attacked him with big stones. He then tried to hide the body under stones before returning to work. The case came to light on June 25 when a decomposed body in women's clothing was found near a railway wall.
Identity revelation
Forensic post-mortem revealed fatal head injuries
Initially treated as accidental death, a forensic post-mortem revealed fatal head injuries, leading to a murder investigation. Police tracked down Kumar using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence. According to Rajkot Rural SP Vijay Singh Gurjar, the accused admitted to the crime when questioned. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder).