The accused has been arrested by the police

Finding out 'wife' was male while shaving, man kills partner

By Chanshimla Varah 05:05 pm Jul 02, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner in Rajkot, Gujarat. The accused, Piyush Kumar Kharwar from Uttar Pradesh, had been in a nearly three-year relationship with Chandan Kumar, whom he met on social media. Chandan had posed as a woman under the names "Nisha Kumar" on Facebook and "Poonam" on Instagram. Police said Piyush got into a relationship with Chandan, believing him to be a woman, and the two subsequently moved in together.