PNG pipeline explodes during drain construction in Bihar; 1 dead

Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said the blast occurred between 12:10pm and 12:15pm with police being informed soon after.

"We will look into the matter. If negligence is found, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken," Mishra said.

The police are also coordinating with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Oil experts due to the technical nature of the gas leak.