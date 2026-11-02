PNG pipeline explodes during drain construction in Bihar; 1 dead
What's the story
One person was killed and six others injured after an underground piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline was damaged during drain construction work in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, on Monday. The mishap took place when a JCB machine used for excavation by the Road Construction Department damaged the underground PNG pipeline, resulting in a fire and subsequent explosion. District Magistrate Kumar Gaurav said one of the injured was in critical condition while the remaining five were stable.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the spot
#WATCH | Bihar | Visuals from the spot where an accident of pipeline explosion occurred in Muzaffarpur during the construction of a drain. pic.twitter.com/snx38dh92u— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Emergency response
Police coordinating with SDRF, Indian Oil experts
Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said the blast occurred between 12:10pm and 12:15pm with police being informed soon after.
"We will look into the matter. If negligence is found, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken," Mishra said.
The police are also coordinating with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indian Oil experts due to the technical nature of the gas leak.