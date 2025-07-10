Next Article
Tragic road accident claims 2 lives in UP's Amethi
A serious accident on Thursday took the lives of two young men in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
While riding their motorcycle near Alaipur village on the Ayodhya-Raebareli Highway, 23-year-old Akashdeep Raidas and 25-year-old Sarvesh Kanojia were hit by a speeding car and died instantly.
Investigation underway to determine accident details
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and seized the car involved.
Mohanganj SHO Rakesh Kumar shared that an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what led to this crash and who was behind the wheel, aiming to bring some answers for the families affected.