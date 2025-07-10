Delhi Police collaborate with camp organisers for Kanwar Yatra

DCP Ankit Chauhan says safety is top priority—especially with monsoon risks like fires or electric hazards. Police will be stationed at every camp with 24/7 helplines ready if anyone needs help. Plus, they're teaming up with city agencies to keep roads clean and hassle-free for everyone.

One lane in Delhi will be reserved for kanwariyas

One lane in Delhi will be reserved just for Kanwariyas; regular traffic gets the rest.

And it's not just a Delhi thing—police are staying in touch with teams in UP, Noida, and Haryana so devotees can cross borders easily.

The goal? Less congestion and a safer journey all around.