Chhari Mubarak rituals commence for Amarnath Yatra
The Amarnath Yatra, one of India's most cherished pilgrimages to Lord Shiva's cave, has begun with the traditional Chhari Mubarak rituals at Pahalgam.
Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, these ceremonies mark the official start of the journey, featuring Vedic chants and special prayers.
The holy mace will travel from Pahalgam to cave shrine
The holy mace (Chhari Mubarak), symbolizing Lord Shiva, will travel its classic path from Pahalgam through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni before reaching the cave shrine.
The Yatra wraps up on Sharvan Purnima with final prayers.
Kicked off on July 10 this year, it's set to draw thousands of devotees from across India and beyond.
More about the significance of Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra isn't just a religious trip—it's a powerful symbol of faith for many Hindus and a showcase of India's vibrant traditions.
At its heart is the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam in the cave, which continues to inspire devotion every year.