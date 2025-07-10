Chhari Mubarak rituals commence for Amarnath Yatra

The holy mace will travel from Pahalgam to cave shrine

The holy mace (Chhari Mubarak), symbolizing Lord Shiva, will travel its classic path from Pahalgam through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni before reaching the cave shrine.

The Yatra wraps up on Sharvan Purnima with final prayers.

Kicked off on July 10 this year, it's set to draw thousands of devotees from across India and beyond.