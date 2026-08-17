Bihar: 7 dead, several injured in temple stampede
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred at the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, leaving at least seven devotees dead and several others injured, NDTV reported. The stampede took place as a huge number of devotees had gathered for worship on the third Monday of Shravan month. Reports suggest that an electric pole fell at the site, resulting in electrocution and triggering chaos among the crowd.
Incident details
'Crowd swelled after 2 trains arrived'
Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the crowd swelled after two trains arrived between 6:30am and 6:45am.
The sudden increase in devotees led to a barricade collapse outside the temple.
An electric pole then fell, spreading rumors of a live wire electrocution on people, which intensified pressure on the women's queue and caused them to fall on top of each other.
Aftermath response
CM Samrat Choudhary directs administration to ensure proper treatment
Following the incident, officials and police teams rushed to the spot to start rescue operations. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called the incident extremely tragic and directed the administration to ensure proper treatment for those injured.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar said seven casualties and said preliminary reports suggest an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation.
Temple significance
About Ashok Dham Temple
The Ashok Dham Temple, also known as Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple, is famous for its large Shivalinga and draws a huge number of devotees, especially during the month of Shravan.
The authorities are now closely monitoring the situation at Ashok Dham Temple and taking measures to control the crowd after the injured were rushed to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital for treatment.