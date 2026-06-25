'In next life...': NEET aspirant begs mother's forgiveness before suicide 

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I will be born from your womb: Dhage to mother

In the 33-second video, Dhage said, "Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Mom, please don't worry at all. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain." He requested his mother to take care of herself and his sibling, Sumedh. Dhage's family reported that he found the re-examination "difficult." After sending the video to his family, he jumped into a well.