'In next life...': NEET aspirant begs mother's forgiveness before suicide
What's the story
An 18-year-old National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Sushil Dhage, died by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli district after he took the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21. In a heart-wrenching video message recorded on his mobile phone, Dhage apologized to his mother and expressed regret for causing her pain.
Video message
I will be born from your womb: Dhage to mother
In the 33-second video, Dhage said, "Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Mom, please don't worry at all. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain." He requested his mother to take care of herself and his sibling, Sumedh. Dhage's family reported that he found the re-examination "difficult." After sending the video to his family, he jumped into a well.
Exam controversy
NEET re-exam conducted
The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination was conducted after the May 3 exam, which was canceled on May 12 over a suspected question paper leak. The NEET is one of India's largest entrance exams for undergraduate medical courses, with millions of students competing annually for around one lakh seats. Following the alleged leak that led to the cancellation of the original exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will conduct the exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year.
Helpline
Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).