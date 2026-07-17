Bengal: 2 minors among 3 killed in train-school van collision
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning when a passenger train collided with a school van at a level crossing. The incident took place around 7:00am between the Karnasubarna and Gobindapur railway stations under the Berhampore police station area, NDTV reported. Three people were killed in the accident, including two students.
Investigation underway
Railway gate remained open during accident
Eyewitnesses claimed that the railway crossing was open when the school van tried to cross it.
The Nimtita-Katwa passenger train then hit the van.
Local reports said that while the railway gate was shut for an up-line train, it was opened afterward but not closed again for an approaching train on another track.
This negligence is being probed by authorities.
Hospitalization
Investigation launched into mishap
Visuals from the site showed the mangled remains of the van.
The injured students were immediately rushed to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Senior police and railway officials have reached the accident site, and a formal investigation has been launched into the mishap.
The investigation will also look into allegations of negligence on the part of the railway gateman.