TRAI plans to regulate call apps and reserve 1600-series numbers
India
TRAI is planning to regulate call management apps to fight back against spam and scam calls.
They've set aside special 1600-series numbers for official service and transaction calls from banks, insurance, and government bodies, so when you get a call from these, you know it's legit.
Official calls protected, 140xx registration required
Apps will not be allowed to tag, block, or filter calls from these trusted numbers, and any tagging, blocking, or filtering of these official calls is not permitted.
For promo calls, there's a separate 140xx-series; businesses must register to use them, and you can still control what gets through using Do Not Disturb settings or the TRAI DND app.