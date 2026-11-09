Trailer truck crash in Hazaribagh kills 7 injures 14 relatives
India
A heartbreaking crash in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district left seven people dead and 14 injured on Monday morning.
The group, all relatives heading to Varanasi for a funeral, had stopped their vehicle to tighten the rope securing the body when a speeding trailer truck slammed into them near Mahanetand around 10:30am.
Trailer driver sought after Hazaribagh crash
The collision flipped their vehicle and threw passengers out; a coal truck behind also overturned.
Five people died instantly, while two more passed away later. Among the injured, three are in critical condition and have been rushed to hospitals.
Local police and residents quickly began rescue efforts, but the trailer driver fled the scene and is still being searched for.