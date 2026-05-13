Train managers protest safety rules, delaying suburban trains at CSMT
On Wednesday evening, Mumbai's suburban trains faced major delays at CSMT as train managers protested new safety rules from Central Railway.
These rules changed how guards and motormen communicate with bell signals, aiming to prevent platform overshooting, but sticking strictly to them during the protest caused big disruptions for commuters during rush hour.
Circular No. 15 sets brake protocol
Central Railway's Safety Circular No. 15 asked train managers to give advance warning signals and apply brakes if there was no response from the motorman when a stopping train was approaching the station at a speed higher than required for halting.
While the intention was safer stops, following these rules to the letter led to delays and cancelations during evening rush hours.
Central Railway holds talks with managers
Central Railway, which runs about 2,300 trains daily for more than 4 million people, says talks are ongoing with the protesting managers:
Discussions between authorities and representatives of the train managers were underway to resolve the issue through dialogue.
For now, everyone's hoping for a quick fix so trains can get back on track.