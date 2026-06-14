4 killed as Patalkot Express hits passengers in Jhansi division
What's the story
A tragic incident took place in the Jhansi Division of North Central Railway on Sunday, killing four passengers. According to The Indian Express, the accident occurred at around 4:15pm when the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express (train number 19665) was stopped between Hetampur and Dholpur after a passenger pulled the emergency chain. While the train was halted, some passengers disembarked and walked onto a nearby track.
Accident details
Senior officials from railways, local administration rush to spot
The North Central Railway (NCR) said in a statement that "during this time, Train No. 20424 Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express, approaching on the Up line, reportedly struck some of these passengers." Senior officials from the railways and local administration rushed to the spot along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). NCR is conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.
Emergency response
NCR urges passengers not to disembark trains without permission
The zonal railway has urged passengers not to disembark from trains without permission, whether in motion or stationary. NCR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Shashi Kant Tripathi, confirmed the four fatalities and said all necessary assistance is being provided to affected passengers. He also confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact causes and circumstances of this tragic incident.