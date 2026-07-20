Train water spill at Pune Junction causes passenger to slip
India
Sunday morning got a little tense at Pune Junction when water from the Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Express spilled onto platform three, just before departure.
The slippery surface had commuters dodging falls: one passenger even slipped while carrying his bag.
People are pretty concerned, with Ganesh Pawar urging authorities to check the train and others highlighting how risky this could be for anyone less steady on their feet.
Indian Railways blames LHB water release
Indian Railways says the overflow happened because of how LHB coaches release extra water during tank refills.
Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera assured everyone that they are working on improving the drainage system so platforms stay dry and safe in the future.