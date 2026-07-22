Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy hospitalized with only alcohol
India
Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy's hospitalization on July 20, 2026, took an unexpected turn.
While early reports suggested he had tried to take his own life by poisoning, doctors now say there were no toxins: just a lot of alcohol in his system.
Reddy faces harassment charges and suspension
Just before this incident, Reddy was accused of sexual and mental harassment by a fellow trainee at the National Police Academy, leading to police charges and his suspension.
According to reports, alcohol and a sanitizer bottle were recovered from the scene and are looking into any connections.
There is also talk that Reddy left a note blaming others and claiming he has evidence to back up his side.
An internal inquiry is still underway.