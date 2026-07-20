Trainee IPS Uday Krishna Reddy unconscious after sexual harassment allegations
India
Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy was discovered unconscious at a family friend's place in Hyderabad, just one day after facing sexual harassment accusations.
He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said he had not attempted suicide: he simply drank too much.
Tests showed high alcohol levels but no drugs or harmful substances.
Female trainee alleges Reddy's abusive messages
The trouble started when a fellow female trainee at the police academy accused Reddy of sending abusive messages and making derogatory remarks.
Reddy responded on social media, calling the claims baseless and saying he trusts the legal system to sort things out.
No separate case was filed about his hospitalization.