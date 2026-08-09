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Baramati airport: Private trainer aircraft crash-lands near runway
No injuries were reported in the incident

Baramati airport: Private trainer aircraft crash-lands near runway

By Snehil Singh
Aug 09, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

A trainer aircraft of a private company crash-landed at Baramati airport in Pune on Sunday. The incident occurred around 12:35pm inside the airport premises, close to the runway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and only minor damage was done to the aircraft. This is the second such incident at Baramati airport in recent months.

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Visuals of aircraft

Past incident

Crash that killed Ajit Pawar

The earlier incident occurred on January 28, when a Learjet 45 plane crashed near the same airport. The crash killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing that accident and is expected to submit its final report by January next year.

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Earlier incident

Another trainer aircraft crash in May

On May 13, another trainer aircraft belonging to a private company had crashed at the airport. The trainee pilot was the only occupant and escaped unhurt.

In that incident, the plane had hit an electric pole before landing, which in turn was because it was flying low after developing a technical snag.

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Airport upgrades

Airport to be upgraded

In light of these incidents, Baramati Airport is set for an upgrade. Plans include an independent air traffic control (ATC) tower for better flight guidance and management.

The runway will be expanded and special systems installed for safe aircraft operations during nighttime.

A dedicated fire station and a strong security wall are also part of the proposed upgrades to handle emergencies effectively.

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