Baramati airport: Private trainer aircraft crash-lands near runway
What's the story
A trainer aircraft of a private company crash-landed at Baramati airport in Pune on Sunday. The incident occurred around 12:35pm inside the airport premises, close to the runway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and only minor damage was done to the aircraft. This is the second such incident at Baramati airport in recent months.
Twitter Post
Visuals of aircraft
VIDEO | A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district. Further details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sB1OYwAUHk
Past incident
Crash that killed Ajit Pawar
The earlier incident occurred on January 28, when a Learjet 45 plane crashed near the same airport. The crash killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing that accident and is expected to submit its final report by January next year.
Earlier incident
Another trainer aircraft crash in May
On May 13, another trainer aircraft belonging to a private company had crashed at the airport. The trainee pilot was the only occupant and escaped unhurt.
In that incident, the plane had hit an electric pole before landing, which in turn was because it was flying low after developing a technical snag.
Airport upgrades
Airport to be upgraded
In light of these incidents, Baramati Airport is set for an upgrade. Plans include an independent air traffic control (ATC) tower for better flight guidance and management.
The runway will be expanded and special systems installed for safe aircraft operations during nighttime.
A dedicated fire station and a strong security wall are also part of the proposed upgrades to handle emergencies effectively.