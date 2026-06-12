Trans activist says Parley shared Delhi protest clip without consent
India
A trans activist is speaking up after a video of them at a Delhi protest, recorded and shared by Instagram creator Parley without their permission, went viral.
The clip, which captured the activist's frustration over clothing and rally goals, led to online harassment and unwanted attention.
Activist says AI edits violated privacy
On June 12, 2026, the activist shared how their image was misused, even with artificial intelligence (AI) edits, calling it "It was a violation of my consent and of my privacy."
They highlighted the mental toll and pointed out how legal protections for marginalized groups are still lacking.
The incident has started a heated debate online about filming protests, consent, and respecting people's dignity in public spaces.