Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter lands at Baurari, all 6 safe
India
A Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter had to make an unexpected landing at Baurari stadium in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on Saturday morning.
The pilot noticed a technical issue while flying from Dehradun to Guptkashi and decided to land around 7:15am.
Thankfully, all six passengers were safe, and after a thorough inspection lasting nearly 40 minutes, the helicopter was cleared to fly again.
Trans Bharat May power line emergency
Trans Bharat Aviation has faced similar trouble before. Back in May, one of its helicopters made an emergency landing in Tehri Garhwal after hitting a power line due to technical problems.
During this week's incident, people in the area, including children playing in the stadium, ran to safety. No injuries were reported on the ground or on board.