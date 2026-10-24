Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter lands at Baurari, all 6 safe

A Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter had to make an unexpected landing at Baurari stadium in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, on Saturday morning.

The pilot noticed a technical issue while flying from Dehradun to Guptkashi and decided to land around 7:15am.

Thankfully, all six passengers were safe, and after a thorough inspection lasting nearly 40 minutes, the helicopter was cleared to fly again.