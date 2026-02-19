Transport department bans 2-wheelers, autos for app-based deliveries in Chennai
Tamil Nadu's Transport Department has ordered that two-wheelers and passenger autorickshaws may not be used to deliver goods through apps like Uber, Rapido, and Porter, with letters to platforms dated February 16.
The move comes after driver associations protested that using regular passenger vehicles for deliveries was hurting their income.
While the protests were temporarily suspended after assurances of strict enforcement, many Chennai residents are now worried about losing access to their favorite quick delivery services.
Drivers could face fines, vehicle seizure
If caught breaking the new rule, drivers could face fines up to ₹5,000 the first time and ₹10,000 if it happens again—plus possible vehicle seizure during surprise checks.
The crackdown is set to disrupt app-based delivery platforms in Chennai, so expect changes in how fast or easily you can send or receive local parcels.