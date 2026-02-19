Transport department bans 2-wheelers, autos for app-based deliveries in Chennai India Feb 19, 2026

Tamil Nadu's Transport Department has ordered that two-wheelers and passenger autorickshaws may not be used to deliver goods through apps like Uber, Rapido, and Porter, with letters to platforms dated February 16.

The move comes after driver associations protested that using regular passenger vehicles for deliveries was hurting their income.

While the protests were temporarily suspended after assurances of strict enforcement, many Chennai residents are now worried about losing access to their favorite quick delivery services.