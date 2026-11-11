Travancore Devaswom Board criticized over unfinished Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations
With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season around the corner, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is catching heat for not wrapping up key prep work.
The Travancore Devaswom Employees Front, a Congress-backed employees' union, called out unfinished roads and delays at the aravana plant.
There's also a looming ghee shortage since the tender process for procuring additional supplies from outside remains incomplete.
Travancore Devaswom employees warn Sabarimala disruption
The union warns these holdups could mess with the smooth flow of the pilgrimage: roads are still rough and some repairs are pending.
Even though 300,000 tins of aravana are in production, tech glitches at Sannidhanam might slow down distribution.
Despite all this, TDB says everything will be ready before devotees arrive for one of India's biggest pilgrimages.