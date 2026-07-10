Travancore Devaswom Board moves Sabarimala payments online for pilgrims

TDB raises guest rooms to 550

Guest rooms are getting a major boost (from 190 to 550) to help with the rush during pilgrimage season.

Instead of paying a deposit (which often led to refund delays), you'll now pay the full rent up front plus a ₹50 nonrefundable service charge.

Housekeeping will be outsourced for cleaner stays.

On top of that, TDB has accepted in principle a Police department proposal for an AI-enabled crowd management system and will work to raise funds for it.

It will also support the dependents of 54 people who died of heart attack while climbing the Sannidhaam last year with welfare funds.