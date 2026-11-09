Travancore Devaswom Board warns ghee shortage ahead of Sabarimala season
India
With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season kicking off November 17, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has given everyone a heads-up about a potential ghee shortage (ghee being pretty important for temple rituals).
TDB President K Jayakumar says they're working to increase stocks and reassures devotees that classic offerings like Aravana and Appam will still be available as usual.
TDB seeks legal procurement advice
The board is also ironing out some recent hiccups, like slow Appam production and water supply issues, which popped up during contract changes.
To keep things running smoothly this season (especially with ghee), TDB plans to get legal advice on procurement so there aren't any last-minute surprises for pilgrims.