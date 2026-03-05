Travel insurance and canceled flights: What to know

Flights across West Asia have been disrupted as tensions rise between the US, Israel, and Iran on March 5, 2026. If you're stuck or worried about canceled plans, travel insurance might help—but coverage depends on the situation.

What's covered? Trip cancelations, delays, and missed connections You could get back up to 100% of your trip costs if you cancel for covered reasons, and up to 150% for interrupted trips.

Travel Delay perks (amounts vary) can help with meals or hotels if you're stuck for the plan's required delay.

Missed Connection coverage helps if delays make you miss flights or cruises.

Will your policy cover the current Middle East situation? Most standard policies don't cover cancelations caused by geopolitical conflict—like what's happening now in the Middle East.

But "Cancel For Any Reason" (CFAR) add-ons are available; they let you cancel for almost any reason and get back 50-75% of nonrefundable costs.